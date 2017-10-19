Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (MAHM.NS)
MAHM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,375.75INR
19 Oct 2017
1,375.75INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs5.20 (+0.38%)
Rs5.20 (+0.38%)
Prev Close
Rs1,370.55
Rs1,370.55
Open
Rs1,366.75
Rs1,366.75
Day's High
Rs1,379.00
Rs1,379.00
Day's Low
Rs1,360.10
Rs1,360.10
Volume
175,195
175,195
Avg. Vol
1,004,818
1,004,818
52-wk High
Rs1,458.95
Rs1,458.95
52-wk Low
Rs1,141.40
Rs1,141.40
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Anand Mahindra
|2012
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Keshub Mahindra
|91
|2012
|Chairman Emeritus
|
S. Durgashankar
|54
|2015
|President - Group M&A, Corporate Accounts & Group Secretarial
|
V. Parthasarathy
|2015
|Group Chief Financial Officer, Group Chief Information Officer & President - Group Finance and M&A
|
Anita Arjundas
|2016
|Managing Director & CEO - Mahindra Life space Developers Limited and President - Real Estate Sector
- BRIEF-Mahindra & Mahindra approves scheme of arrangement with Mahindra Two Wheelers
- BRIEF-Mahindra and Mahindra MD says co not made decision on phase two of contract with EESL
- BRIEF-Mahindra and Mahindra launches construction equipment Mahindra Roadmaster G75
- BRIEF-India's Mahindra and Mahindra Sept total sales up about 16 pct y-o-y
- BRIEF-India's Mahindra & Mahindra signs two share purchase agreements