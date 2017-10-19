Maithan Alloys Ltd (MAIT.NS)
MAIT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
595.00INR
19 Oct 2017
595.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs2.05 (+0.35%)
Rs2.05 (+0.35%)
Prev Close
Rs592.95
Rs592.95
Open
Rs594.00
Rs594.00
Day's High
Rs600.00
Rs600.00
Day's Low
Rs590.00
Rs590.00
Volume
35,948
35,948
Avg. Vol
96,743
96,743
52-wk High
Rs621.90
Rs621.90
52-wk Low
Rs205.00
Rs205.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Sudhanshu Agarwalla
|2016
|President, Chief Financial Officer
|
S. Agarwalla
|62
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Subodh Agarwalla
|34
|Chief Operating Officer, Whole Time Director
|
Rajesh Shah
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Parasanta Chattopadyay
|2016
|Additional Director