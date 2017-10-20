Magellan Aerospace Corp (MAL.TO)
MAL.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
19.00CAD
20 Oct 2017
19.00CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.01 (+0.05%)
$0.01 (+0.05%)
Prev Close
$18.99
$18.99
Open
$19.01
$19.01
Day's High
$19.08
$19.08
Day's Low
$19.00
$19.00
Volume
10,393
10,393
Avg. Vol
19,226
19,226
52-wk High
$21.39
$21.39
52-wk Low
$16.32
$16.32
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Norman Edwards
|57
|2002
|Chairman of the Board
|
Phillip Underwood
|2015
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
James Butyniec
|2015
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Elena Milantoni
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary
|
Jo-Ann Ball
|Vice President - Human Resources