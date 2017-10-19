Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (MALD.NS)
MALD.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
468.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs19.45 (+4.34%)
Prev Close
Rs448.55
Open
Rs453.00
Day's High
Rs471.80
Day's Low
Rs450.55
Volume
24,410
Avg. Vol
47,566
52-wk High
Rs530.00
52-wk Low
Rs318.74
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Arun Nanda
|66
|2010
|Non-Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Anita Arjundas
|2009
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director; CEO, Real Estate Sector
|
Jayantt Manmadkar
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Sangeeta Prasad
|2012
|CEO - Integrated cities and Industrial clusters Business & Business Head - South
|
Suhas Kulkarni
|2014
|Sr. Vice President - Legal & Company Secretary
- BRIEF-Mahindra Lifespace Developers, HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund-1 announce JV
- BRIEF-Mahindra Lifespace Developers partners with IFC for industrial infrastructure development
- BRIEF-Mahindra Lifespace Developers, International Finance Corp partner for industrial infrastructure
- BRIEF-Mahindra Lifespace Developers incorporates Mahindra Happinest Developers as wholly owned unit
- BRIEF-Mahindra Lifespace Developers gets members' nod for private placement of NCDs worth upto 7.50 bln rupees