Man SE (MANG.DE)
MANG.DE on Xetra
94.58EUR
20 Oct 2017
94.58EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.38 (+0.40%)
€0.38 (+0.40%)
Prev Close
€94.20
€94.20
Open
€94.54
€94.54
Day's High
€94.58
€94.58
Day's Low
€94.25
€94.25
Volume
65,720
65,720
Avg. Vol
71,322
71,322
52-wk High
€98.08
€98.08
52-wk Low
€92.20
€92.20
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Andreas Renschler
|59
|2015
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Joachim Drees
|53
|2015
|Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Juergen Kerner
|48
|2013
|First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative
|
Jan-Henrik Lafrentz
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Helga Wuertele
|Vice President, Head of Investor Relations
- UPDATE 2-Man Group Q3 assets up 7.9 pct on market gains, inflows
- Man Group Q3 assets up 7.9 pct on market gains, inflows
- MOVES-BAML, Man Group, HSBC, Manulife Real Estate, Franklin Templeton
- MOVES-Man Group appoints Michael Turner as CEO of FRM unit
- Man Group wins approval for private fund management license in China