Mapfre SA (MAP.MC)
MAP.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.
2.69EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Antonio Huertas Mejias
|53
|2016
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Ignacio Baeza Gomez
|55
|2015
|Third Vice Chairman, Executive Director
|
Antonio Nunez Tovar
|63
|2017
|First Vice Chairman, Executive Director
|
Catalina Minarro Brugarolas
|2017
|Second Vice Chairman of the Board, Lead Director, Independent Director
|
Fernando Mata Verdejo
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Director
- Fitch Affirms MAPFRE Sigorta at IFS 'AA(tur)'; Outlook Stable
- Fitch Revises MAPFRE's Outlook to Positive; Affirms at IFS 'A-'
- BRIEF-Mapfre H1 net profit up 9 pct YoY
- BRIEF-Mapfre buys 31 pct of Indonesia's ABDA for 90.3 mln euros
- BRIEF-Mapfre sells its 50 pct of Union del Duero and Duero Pensiones for 142 mln euros