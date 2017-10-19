Max Financial Services Ltd (MAXI.NS)
MAXI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
561.30INR
19 Oct 2017
561.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-6.40 (-1.13%)
Rs-6.40 (-1.13%)
Prev Close
Rs567.70
Rs567.70
Open
Rs568.60
Rs568.60
Day's High
Rs569.85
Rs569.85
Day's Low
Rs557.55
Rs557.55
Volume
60,241
60,241
Avg. Vol
781,746
781,746
52-wk High
Rs683.95
Rs683.95
52-wk Low
Rs485.95
Rs485.95
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Naina Kidwai
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
|
S. Baijal
|85
|2011
|Chairman Emeritus
|
Sujatha Ratnam
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Sandeep Pathak
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Mohit Talwar
|2016
|Managing Director, Director
- Goldman units to sell up to $110 million stake in India's Max Financial
- Goldman units to sell up to $110 mln stake in India's Max Financial
- BRIEF-India's Max Financial Services June-qtr profit down about 38 pct
- India's Max Financial calls off merger with HDFC Standard Life Insurance
- BRIEF-Max Financial Services says inordinate time for finalization led to withdrawal of merger with HDFC Life