Max Financial Services Ltd (MAXI.NS)

MAXI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

561.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.40 (-1.13%)
Prev Close
Rs567.70
Open
Rs568.60
Day's High
Rs569.85
Day's Low
Rs557.55
Volume
60,241
Avg. Vol
781,746
52-wk High
Rs683.95
52-wk Low
Rs485.95

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Naina Kidwai

2016 Chairman of the Board

S. Baijal

85 2011 Chairman Emeritus

Sujatha Ratnam

2015 Chief Financial Officer

Sandeep Pathak

2016 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Mohit Talwar

2016 Managing Director, Director
Max Financial Services Ltd News

