Mayur Uniquoters Ltd (MAYU.NS)
MAYU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
412.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.30 (-0.55%)
Prev Close
Rs414.65
Open
Rs412.10
Day's High
Rs416.00
Day's Low
Rs408.55
Volume
42,655
Avg. Vol
171,254
52-wk High
Rs445.00
52-wk Low
Rs311.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Suresh Poddar
|68
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director
|
Guman Jain
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Brahm Prakash
|2017
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Arun Bagaria
|42
|2014
|Executive Director
|
Ratan Roongta
|64
|2016
|Additional Independent Director