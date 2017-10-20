Edition:
MBB SE (MBBG.DE)

MBBG.DE on Xetra

99.55EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-1.05 (-1.04%)
Prev Close
€100.60
Open
€102.85
Day's High
€104.80
Day's Low
€98.51
Volume
18,806
Avg. Vol
9,960
52-wk High
€124.70
52-wk Low
€37.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Gert-Maria Freimuth

51 2015 Chairman of the Board

Christof Nesemeier

50 2015 Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Management, Member of the Board

Peter Niggemann

51 2015 Vice Chairman of the Board

Anton Breitkopf

54 2015 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Management

Klaus Seidel

46 2015 Chief Technical Officer, Member of the Executive Management
MBB SE News

