Mphasis Ltd (MBFL.NS)
MBFL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
648.00INR
19 Oct 2017
648.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs3.70 (+0.57%)
Rs3.70 (+0.57%)
Prev Close
Rs644.30
Rs644.30
Open
Rs644.00
Rs644.00
Day's High
Rs654.95
Rs654.95
Day's Low
Rs644.00
Rs644.00
Volume
2,789
2,789
Avg. Vol
81,260
81,260
52-wk High
Rs669.00
Rs669.00
52-wk Low
Rs465.05
Rs465.05
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Davinder Brar
|2015
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Nitin Rakesh
|44
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Additional Director
|
V. Suryanarayanan
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
|
A. Sivaram Nair
|2015
|Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Company Secretary Global Ethics & Compliance Officer
|
Amit Dalmia
|2016
|Non-Executive Additional Director
