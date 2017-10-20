McBride PLC (MCB.L)
MCB.L on London Stock Exchange
227.75GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
2.75 (+1.22%)
Prev Close
225.00
Open
220.00
Day's High
229.50
Day's Low
220.00
Volume
116,446
Avg. Vol
311,987
52-wk High
229.75
52-wk Low
158.31
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
John Coleman
|65
|2016
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Rik De Vos
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Christopher Smith
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Carole Barnet
|2010
|Company Secretary
|
Neil Harrington
|2012
|Non-Executive Independent Director