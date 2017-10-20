Microgen PLC (MCGN.L)
MCGN.L on London Stock Exchange
400.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
400.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-35.50 (-8.15%)
-35.50 (-8.15%)
Prev Close
435.50
435.50
Open
434.50
434.50
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
94,906
94,906
Avg. Vol
228,676
228,676
52-wk High
516.18
516.18
52-wk Low
173.00
173.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ivan Martin
|61
|2016
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Philip Wood
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Simon Baines
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer - Microgen Financial Systems, Executive Director
|
Tom Crawford
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer - Aptitude Software, Executive Director
|
Mark Heather
|2016
|Company Secretary