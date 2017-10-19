McLeod Russel India Ltd (MCLE.NS)
MCLE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
159.00INR
19 Oct 2017
159.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.65 (-0.41%)
Rs-0.65 (-0.41%)
Prev Close
Rs159.65
Rs159.65
Open
Rs160.00
Rs160.00
Day's High
Rs161.00
Rs161.00
Day's Low
Rs158.90
Rs158.90
Volume
49,214
49,214
Avg. Vol
133,237
133,237
52-wk High
Rs196.60
Rs196.60
52-wk Low
Rs137.50
Rs137.50
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Brij Khaitan
|87
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Aditya Khaitan
|47
|2015
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Karnal Baheti
|52
|2012
|Chief Financial Officer, Wholetime Director
|
Amitabha Sarkar
|2011
|Compliance Officer, Vice President, Company Secretary
|
Azam Monem
|55
|Wholetime Director
- BRIEF-Mcleod Russel India to dispose of Bhatpara tea estate for 132.1 mln rupees
- BRIEF-Mcleod Russel India gets members' nod for re-appointment of A. Khaitan as MD
- BRIEF-Mcleod Russel India June-qtr loss narrows
- BRIEF-Mcleod Russel India to start talks with Eveready Industries for JV
- BRIEF-Mcleod Russel India March-qtr net loss narrows