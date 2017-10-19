Edition:
McLeod Russel India Ltd (MCLE.NS)

MCLE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

159.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.65 (-0.41%)
Prev Close
Rs159.65
Open
Rs160.00
Day's High
Rs161.00
Day's Low
Rs158.90
Volume
49,214
Avg. Vol
133,237
52-wk High
Rs196.60
52-wk Low
Rs137.50

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Brij Khaitan

87 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Aditya Khaitan

47 2015 Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Karnal Baheti

52 2012 Chief Financial Officer, Wholetime Director

Amitabha Sarkar

2011 Compliance Officer, Vice President, Company Secretary

Azam Monem

55 Wholetime Director
McLeod Russel India Ltd News

