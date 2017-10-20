McColl's Retail Group PLC (MCLSM.L)
MCLSM.L on London Stock Exchange
275.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
275.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.25 (-0.09%)
-0.25 (-0.09%)
Prev Close
275.25
275.25
Open
280.00
280.00
Day's High
280.00
280.00
Day's Low
272.00
272.00
Volume
56,738
56,738
Avg. Vol
314,785
314,785
52-wk High
300.75
300.75
52-wk Low
165.00
165.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Angus Porter
|2016
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Jonathan Miller
|52
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Simon Fuller
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
David Thomas
|55
|2014
|Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director
|
Sharon Brown
|47
|2016
|Non-Executive Independent Director