Micro Focus International PLC (MCRO.L)
MCRO.L on London Stock Exchange
2,467.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
2,467.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-7.00 (-0.28%)
-7.00 (-0.28%)
Prev Close
2,474.00
2,474.00
Open
2,484.00
2,484.00
Day's High
2,497.00
2,497.00
Day's Low
2,462.00
2,462.00
Volume
920,928
920,928
Avg. Vol
2,450,429
2,450,429
52-wk High
2,887.83
2,887.83
52-wk Low
2,098.67
2,098.67
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kevin Loosemore
|57
|2011
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Mike Phillips
|53
|2010
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Nils Brauckmann
|52
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer - SUSE, Director
|
Chris Hsu
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer - Micro Focus, Director
|
Stephen Murdoch
|49
|2017
|Chief Operating Officer
- UK tech firm Micro Focus to curb code reviews by 'high risk' governments
- Special Report: HP Enterprise let Russia scrutinize cyberdefense system used by Pentagon |
- CORRECTED-BRIEF-Micro Focus says HPE Software Q3 revenue falls 3 percent
- BRIEF-Micro Focus completes merger with HPE software business