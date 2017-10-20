Edition:
United States

Micro Focus International PLC (MCRO.L)

MCRO.L on London Stock Exchange

2,467.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-7.00 (-0.28%)
Prev Close
2,474.00
Open
2,484.00
Day's High
2,497.00
Day's Low
2,462.00
Volume
920,928
Avg. Vol
2,450,429
52-wk High
2,887.83
52-wk Low
2,098.67

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Kevin Loosemore

57 2011 Executive Chairman of the Board

Mike Phillips

53 2010 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Nils Brauckmann

52 2016 Chief Executive Officer - SUSE, Director

Chris Hsu

2017 Chief Executive Officer - Micro Focus, Director

Stephen Murdoch

49 2017 Chief Operating Officer
» More People

Micro Focus International PLC News

» More MCRO.L News