McCarthy & Stone PLC (MCS.L)
MCS.L on London Stock Exchange
161.30GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.40 (+0.25%)
Prev Close
160.90
Open
161.90
Day's High
162.40
Day's Low
160.00
Volume
1,501,074
Avg. Vol
1,406,680
52-wk High
199.60
52-wk Low
142.94
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
John White
|64
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Clive Fenton
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Rowan Baker
|2017
|Group's Chief Financial Officer, Director
|
John Tonkiss
|47
|2017
|Group Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director
|
Patrick Hole
|2014
|Group General Counsel and Company Secretary