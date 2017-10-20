Mediclinic International PLC (MDCM.L)
MDCM.L on London Stock Exchange
640.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
640.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-3.50 (-0.54%)
-3.50 (-0.54%)
Prev Close
644.00
644.00
Open
645.50
645.50
Day's High
655.50
655.50
Day's Low
639.50
639.50
Volume
1,529,405
1,529,405
Avg. Vol
1,308,136
1,308,136
52-wk High
941.50
941.50
52-wk Low
630.00
630.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Edwin Hertzog
|67
|2016
|Non-Executive Chairman
|
Danie Meintjes
|61
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Petrus Myburgh
|42
|2016
|Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
David Hadley
|43
|Chief Executive Officer, Mediclinic Middle East
|
Koert Pretorius
|54
|Chief Executive Officer of Mediclinic Southern Africa
- Mediclinic approaches Spire about takeover: source
- Mediclinic approaches Spire about takeover -source
- South Africa's Mediclinic sees Middle East weakness denting earnings
- BRIEF-Mediclinic implements cost savings programmes in S. Africa, Switzerland
- BRIEF-Mediclinic Intl says full year margin expectations in line with guidance