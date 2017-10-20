Edition:
United States

Medigene AG (MDG1k.DE)

MDG1k.DE on Xetra

12.85EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.12 (-0.93%)
Prev Close
€12.97
Open
€13.07
Day's High
€13.22
Day's Low
€12.76
Volume
129,989
Avg. Vol
248,494
52-wk High
€15.24
52-wk Low
€7.54

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Horst Domdey

65 2013 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Dolores Schendel

2016 Chairman of the Executive Management Board, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Scientific officer

Thomas Taapken

52 2017 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Management Board

Markus Dangl

2016 Senior Vice President Research & Pre-Clinical Development

Kai Pinkernell

2016 Senior Vice President/Chief Medical Officer
» More People

Medigene AG News

» More MDG1k.DE News