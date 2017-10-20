Major Drilling Group International Inc (MDI.TO)
MDI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
6.94CAD
20 Oct 2017
6.94CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.08 (-1.14%)
$-0.08 (-1.14%)
Prev Close
$7.02
$7.02
Open
$7.01
$7.01
Day's High
$7.05
$7.05
Day's Low
$6.94
$6.94
Volume
154,614
154,614
Avg. Vol
96,974
96,974
52-wk High
$8.69
$8.69
52-wk Low
$5.95
$5.95
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
David Tennant
|61
|2005
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Denis Larocque
|47
|2015
|President and Chief Executive Officer, Non-Independent Director
|
David Balser
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Kelly Johnson
|2010
|Vice President - Latin American and West African Operations
|
Larry Pisto
|2013
|Vice President - North American Operations