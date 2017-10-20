Edition:
United States

M Dias Branco SA Industria e Comercio de Alimentos (MDIA3.SA)

MDIA3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

48.86BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 0.25 (+0.51%)
Prev Close
R$ 48.61
Open
R$ 48.78
Day's High
R$ 49.96
Day's Low
R$ 48.56
Volume
507,100
Avg. Vol
546,530
52-wk High
R$ 58.60
52-wk Low
R$ 35.98

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Maria Consuelo Saraiva Leao Dias Branco

82 2016 Chairman of the Board

Francisco Ivens de Sa Dias Branco

56 2014 Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board and Industrial Vice President for Crackers, Cookies, Pasta, Margarine, Cakes and Snacks

Maria das Gracas Dias Branco da Escossia

55 2009 Vice President - Finance, Director

Geraldo Luciano Mattos

52 2006 Vice-President - Investments and Controllership

Francisco Claudio Saraiva Leao Dias Branco

48 2006 Industrial Vice President for Mills, Member of the Management Board
M Dias Branco SA Industria e Comercio de Alimentos News

