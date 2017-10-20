Edition:
International Meal Company Alimentacao SA (MEAL3.SA)

MEAL3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

10.50BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.02 (-0.19%)
Prev Close
R$ 10.52
Open
R$ 10.53
Day's High
R$ 10.74
Day's Low
R$ 10.39
Volume
466,700
Avg. Vol
483,373
52-wk High
R$ 11.97
52-wk Low
R$ 4.77

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Patrice Philippe Nogueira Baptista Etlin

53 2015 Chairman of the Board

Jaime Cohen Szulc

53 2015 Chief Executive Officer

Jose Agote

2015 Chief Financial Officer, Director of Investor Relations

Pierre Albert Berenstein

2015 Chief Operating Officer

Samir Moyses Gilio Ferreira

37 2012 Financial Control Officer, Member of the Executive Board
International Meal Company Alimentacao SA News

