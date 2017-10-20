Edition:
United States

MEG Energy Corp (MEG.TO)

MEG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

5.40CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.02 (+0.37%)
Prev Close
$5.38
Open
$5.37
Day's High
$5.43
Day's Low
$5.33
Volume
477,846
Avg. Vol
1,147,610
52-wk High
$9.83
52-wk Low
$3.28

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jeffrey McCaig

65 2017 Independent Chairman of the Board

William McCaffrey

59 2016 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Eric Toews

2013 Chief Financial Officer

Don Moe

2014 Senior Vice President - Supply and Marketing

Grant Boyd

2011 Senior Vice President - Resource Management Growth Properties
» More People

MEG Energy Corp News

» More MEG.TO News