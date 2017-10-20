MEG Energy Corp (MEG.TO)
MEG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
5.40CAD
20 Oct 2017
5.40CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.02 (+0.37%)
$0.02 (+0.37%)
Prev Close
$5.38
$5.38
Open
$5.37
$5.37
Day's High
$5.43
$5.43
Day's Low
$5.33
$5.33
Volume
477,846
477,846
Avg. Vol
1,147,610
1,147,610
52-wk High
$9.83
$9.83
52-wk Low
$3.28
$3.28
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jeffrey McCaig
|65
|2017
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
William McCaffrey
|59
|2016
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Eric Toews
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Don Moe
|2014
|Senior Vice President - Supply and Marketing
|
Grant Boyd
|2011
|Senior Vice President - Resource Management Growth Properties
- Canadian oil sands producers: Heady days may not last long
- Canadian oil sands producers: Heady days may not last long
- BRIEF-MEG Energy reports qtrly earnings per share $0.35
- BRIEF-MEG Energy says maintenance underway at 82,000 bpd oil sands plant
- Canada's MEG Energy posts smaller-than-expected loss on higher prices, lower costs