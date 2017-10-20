Melia Hotels International SA (MEL.MC)
MEL.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.
11.73EUR
20 Oct 2017
11.73EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.11 (-0.93%)
€-0.11 (-0.93%)
Prev Close
€11.85
€11.85
Open
€11.85
€11.85
Day's High
€11.90
€11.90
Day's Low
€11.71
€11.71
Volume
449,619
449,619
Avg. Vol
426,697
426,697
52-wk High
€13.99
€13.99
52-wk Low
€10.14
€10.14
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Gabriel Escarrer Julia
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
|
Gabriel Juan Escarrer Jaume
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Pilar Dols Company
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Andre Philippe Gerondeau
|2016
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Gabriel Canaves Picornell
|2016
|Chief Human Resource Officer
- BRIEF-Melia Hotels reopening hotels affected by Hurricane Irma in Cuba
- BRIEF-Melia Hotels H1 net profit up at 60.4 mln euros
- BRIEF-Melia Hotels to add eight hotels to its portfolio in Cuba
- BRIEF-Melia Hotels Q1 EBITDA up 3 pct YoY
- BRIEF-Melia Hotels to propose dividend, approves commercial paper program