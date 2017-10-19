Edition:
United States

Merck Ltd (MERK.NS)

MERK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,165.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs17.30 (+1.51%)
Prev Close
Rs1,147.70
Open
Rs1,147.70
Day's High
Rs1,180.00
Day's Low
Rs1,147.70
Volume
15,711
Avg. Vol
19,940
52-wk High
Rs1,318.00
52-wk Low
Rs709.60

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Suresh Talwar

79 1993 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Narayanaswamy Krishnan

45 2014 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Vikas Gupta

2012 Compliance Officer, General Counsel, Company Secretary

Anand Nambiar

40 2015 Managing Director, Additional Director

Bradley Simpson

2015 Non-Executive Director
