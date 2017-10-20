Merlin Entertainments PLC (MERL.L)
MERL.L on London Stock Exchange
375.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.70 (+0.19%)
Prev Close
374.30
Open
376.70
Day's High
378.10
Day's Low
371.50
Volume
7,440,307
Avg. Vol
2,995,973
52-wk High
537.50
52-wk Low
355.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
John Sunderland
|71
|2009
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Nick Varney
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Anne-Francoise Nesmes Rankine
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Soren Soerensen
|2013
|Non-Executive Director
|
Yun Chiang
|49
|2016
|Independent Non-Executive Director