Metrogas SA (MET.BA)

MET.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange

33.05ARS
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.45 (+1.38%)
Prev Close
$32.60
Open
$32.70
Day's High
$33.75
Day's Low
$32.55
Volume
171,267
Avg. Vol
109,030
52-wk High
$33.90
52-wk Low
$8.82

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Marcelo Adrian Nunez

2017 Chairman of the Board

Eduardo Baldi

Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Patricio Da Re

Vice Chairman of the Board

Fernando Nardini

2017 Chief Financial and Administrative Officer

Fernando Porta

2017 Chief Operating Officer
Metrogas SA News

