Edition:
United States

Manulife Financial Corp (MFC.TO)

MFC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

26.02CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.04 (+0.15%)
Prev Close
$25.98
Open
$26.11
Day's High
$26.16
Day's Low
$25.87
Volume
3,788,102
Avg. Vol
3,532,705
52-wk High
$26.16
52-wk Low
$18.96

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Richard DeWolfe

72 2013 Independent Chairman of the Board

Rocco Gori

2017 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Stephen Roder

2015 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President

Linda Mantia

2016 Chief Operating Officer, Senior Executive Vice President

Warren Thomson

62 2010 Chief Investment Officer, Senior Executive Vice President
» More People

Manulife Financial Corp News

» More MFC.TO News