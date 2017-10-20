Edition:
United States

Maple Leaf Foods Inc (MFI.TO)

MFI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

32.62CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.29 (-0.88%)
Prev Close
$32.91
Open
$33.00
Day's High
$33.00
Day's Low
$32.53
Volume
184,767
Avg. Vol
191,930
52-wk High
$35.37
52-wk Low
$27.31

People

Name Age Since Current Position

David Emerson

71 2012 Independent Chairman of the Board

Michael McCain

58 1999 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Deborah Simpson

2014 Chief Financial Officer

Gary Maksymetz

2014 Chief Operating Officer

Bentley Brooks

2015 Senior Vice President and General Manager, Poultry
Maple Leaf Foods Inc News

