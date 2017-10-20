Maple Leaf Foods Inc (MFI.TO)
MFI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
32.62CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.29 (-0.88%)
Prev Close
$32.91
Open
$33.00
Day's High
$33.00
Day's Low
$32.53
Volume
184,767
Avg. Vol
191,930
52-wk High
$35.37
52-wk Low
$27.31
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
David Emerson
|71
|2012
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Michael McCain
|58
|1999
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Deborah Simpson
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Gary Maksymetz
|2014
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Bentley Brooks
|2015
|Senior Vice President and General Manager, Poultry
- BRIEF-Maple Leaf Foods reports Q2 earnings per share c$0.41
- UPDATE 1-Maple Leaf Foods' quarterly profit rises 19 percent
- Maple Leaf Foods' quarterly profit rises 19 percent
- BRIEF-Maple Leaf Foods receives TSX approval to proceed with normal course issuer bid
- BRIEF-Canadian Food Inspection Agency says Maple Leaf Foods will recall breaded chicken products due to toxin content