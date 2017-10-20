Edition:
United States

Magna International Inc (MG.TO)

MG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

69.87CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$1.62 (+2.37%)
Prev Close
$68.25
Open
$69.14
Day's High
$70.13
Day's Low
$68.90
Volume
834,374
Avg. Vol
964,764
52-wk High
$70.13
52-wk Low
$49.44

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

William Young

62 2012 Independent Chairman of the Board

Donald Walker

60 2010 Chief Executive Officer, Director

Vincent Galifi

57 1997 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President

Guenther Apfalter

2011 President - Magna Europe and Magna Steyr

Marc Neeb

2014 Chief Human Resource Officer, Executive Vice President
» More People

Magna International Inc News

» More MG.TO News