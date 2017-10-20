Magna International Inc (MG.TO)
MG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
69.87CAD
20 Oct 2017
69.87CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$1.62 (+2.37%)
$1.62 (+2.37%)
Prev Close
$68.25
$68.25
Open
$69.14
$69.14
Day's High
$70.13
$70.13
Day's Low
$68.90
$68.90
Volume
834,374
834,374
Avg. Vol
964,764
964,764
52-wk High
$70.13
$70.13
52-wk Low
$49.44
$49.44
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
William Young
|62
|2012
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Donald Walker
|60
|2010
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Vincent Galifi
|57
|1997
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Guenther Apfalter
|2011
|President - Magna Europe and Magna Steyr
|
Marc Neeb
|2014
|Chief Human Resource Officer, Executive Vice President
- BRIEF-Magna forms E-Powertrain joint venture in China
- BRIEF-Huayu Automotive Systems, Magna's unit to set up JV
- BRIEF-Magna International to build new paint line in Slovenia
- Canada's Magna joins BMW, Intel self-driving car project
- BRIEF-Magna joins The BMW Group, Intel, Mobileye for autonomous driving technology