Mangalam Cement Ltd (MGLC.NS)
MGLC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
362.00INR
19 Oct 2017
362.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.95 (+0.26%)
Rs0.95 (+0.26%)
Prev Close
Rs361.05
Rs361.05
Open
Rs357.00
Rs357.00
Day's High
Rs369.90
Rs369.90
Day's Low
Rs357.00
Rs357.00
Volume
2,611
2,611
Avg. Vol
29,146
29,146
52-wk High
Rs407.70
Rs407.70
52-wk Low
Rs230.00
Rs230.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Yaswant Mishra
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Kaushlesh Maheswari
|Additional President - Sales and Marketing
|
Anil Mandot
|2015
|Senior Joint President - Commercial
|
Swadesh Agrawal
|2012
|Chief Compliance Officer, Secretary
|
Anshuman Jalan
|38
|2011
|Executive Director