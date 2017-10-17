Migros Ticaret AS (MGROS.IS)
MGROS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
26.86TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Fevzi Ozaydinli
|2008
|Executive Chairman of the Board
Erkin Yilmaz
|60
|2000
|Vice General Manager - Finance
Mustafa Bartin
|Vice General Manager - Information Technologies and Sales Channels
Cem Rodoslu
|48
|2006
|Vice General Manager - Marketing
Omer Tort
|42
|2008
|General Manager, Member of the Board
- BRIEF-Competition Authority approves acquisition of 12 Migros and 8 Kipa stores by CarrefourSa
- BRIEF-Migros reaches collective bargaining agreement with labor union
- BRIEF-Migros Ticaret Q2 net loss widens to 117.5 million lira
- BRIEF-Carrefoursa signs agreement with Migros and Tesco Kipa to takeover 20 stores in total
- BRIEF-DeA Capital unit completes transaction relating to put option on 9.75 pct stake in Migros