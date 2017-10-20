Edition:
United States

Genworth MI Canada Inc (MIC.TO)

MIC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

39.59CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.39 (+0.99%)
Prev Close
$39.20
Open
$39.41
Day's High
$39.63
Day's Low
$39.20
Volume
160,900
Avg. Vol
183,504
52-wk High
$40.00
52-wk Low
$27.39

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Stuart Levings

43 2015 President, Chief Executive Officer, Non-Independent Director

Philip Mayers

2009 Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President

Craig Sweeney

Senior Vice President, Chief Risk Officer

Winsor Macdonell

Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary

Deborah McPherson

Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing
» More People

Genworth MI Canada Inc News