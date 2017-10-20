Mills Estruturas e Servicos de Engenharia SA (MILS3.SA)
MILS3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
4.46BRL
20 Oct 2017
4.46BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.09 (-1.98%)
R$ -0.09 (-1.98%)
Prev Close
R$ 4.55
R$ 4.55
Open
R$ 4.64
R$ 4.64
Day's High
R$ 4.64
R$ 4.64
Day's Low
R$ 4.46
R$ 4.46
Volume
317,000
317,000
Avg. Vol
778,488
778,488
52-wk High
R$ 5.32
R$ 5.32
52-wk Low
R$ 3.26
R$ 3.26
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Andres Nacht
|1998
|Chairman of the Board
|
Sergio Kariya
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Gustavo Artur Ciocca Zeno
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Chief Administrative Officer, Director of Investor Relations
|
Frederico Atila Silva Neves
|2015
|Director of Investor Relations
|
Alessandra Eloy Gadelha
|2015
|Member of the Executive Board, IR Contact Officer