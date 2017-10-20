Edition:
United States

Excelsior Mining Corp (MIN.TO)

MIN.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

1.22CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.01 (-0.81%)
Prev Close
$1.23
Open
$1.24
Day's High
$1.24
Day's Low
$1.22
Volume
38,200
Avg. Vol
138,104
52-wk High
$1.48
52-wk Low
$0.38

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Mark Morabito

49 2014 Executive Chairman of the Board

Stephen Twyerould

47 2010 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Mark Distler

2016 Chief Financial Officer

Roland Goodgame

2014 Executive Vice President, Director

J. Jennex

2011 Vice President - Corporate Affairs
» More People

Excelsior Mining Corp News