Mirza International Ltd (MIRZ.NS)
MIRZ.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
160.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.90 (-0.56%)
Prev Close
Rs160.90
Open
Rs161.00
Day's High
Rs162.00
Day's Low
Rs159.10
Volume
39,885
Avg. Vol
679,663
52-wk High
Rs183.65
52-wk Low
Rs68.10
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Irshad Mirza
|2008
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Ankit Misra
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Rashid Mirza
|56
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Shahid Mirza
|55
|Whole-time Director
|
Tasneef Mirza
|40
|1997
|Whole-time Director