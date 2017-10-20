Marks and Spencer Group PLC (MKS.L)
MKS.L on London Stock Exchange
346.90GBp
20 Oct 2017
346.90GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.20 (+0.06%)
0.20 (+0.06%)
Prev Close
346.70
346.70
Open
348.10
348.10
Day's High
350.30
350.30
Day's Low
345.20
345.20
Volume
6,936,364
6,936,364
Avg. Vol
7,426,251
7,426,251
52-wk High
397.80
397.80
52-wk Low
306.70
306.70
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Archie Norman
|63
|2017
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Steve Rowe
|2016
|Chief Executive, Executive Director - General Merchandise
|
Helen Weir
|55
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Patrick Bousquet-Chavanne
|59
|2016
|Executive Director - Customer, Marketing & M&S.com
|
Amanda Mellor
|52
|2009
|Group Secretary, Head of Corporate Governance
- Fitch Affirms Marks and Spencer at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
- McDonald faces tough task to look good in M&S fashion
- Shell eyes Asia, aims to expand electric vehicle recharging at fuel stations
- UPDATE 1-Shell eyes Asia, aims to expand electric vehicle recharging at fuel stations
- Shell eyes Asia, aims to expand vehicle recharging at fuel stations