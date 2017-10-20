Edition:
United States

Marks and Spencer Group PLC (MKS.L)

MKS.L on London Stock Exchange

346.90GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.20 (+0.06%)
Prev Close
346.70
Open
348.10
Day's High
350.30
Day's Low
345.20
Volume
6,936,364
Avg. Vol
7,426,251
52-wk High
397.80
52-wk Low
306.70

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Archie Norman

63 2017 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Steve Rowe

2016 Chief Executive, Executive Director - General Merchandise

Helen Weir

55 2015 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Patrick Bousquet-Chavanne

59 2016 Executive Director - Customer, Marketing & M&S.com

Amanda Mellor

52 2009 Group Secretary, Head of Corporate Governance
Marks and Spencer Group PLC News

