Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd (MMFS.NS)
MMFS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
422.65INR
19 Oct 2017
422.65INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.65 (-0.86%)
Rs-3.65 (-0.86%)
Prev Close
Rs426.30
Rs426.30
Open
Rs429.30
Rs429.30
Day's High
Rs429.30
Rs429.30
Day's Low
Rs418.25
Rs418.25
Volume
135,988
135,988
Avg. Vol
2,104,017
2,104,017
52-wk High
Rs455.55
Rs455.55
52-wk Low
Rs244.00
Rs244.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Dhananjay Mungale
|64
|2016
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Ramesh Iyer
|59
|2016
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
V. Ravi
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Arnavaz Pardiwala
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
V. Parthasarathy
|2014
|Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
- BRIEF-Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services enters into share purchase deal with Inclusion Resources, unit
- BRIEF-Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services approves raising of funds
- BRIEF-Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services approves allotment of NCDs
- BRIEF-Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services approved allotment of NCDs worth upto 2 bln rupees
- BRIEF-Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services approves allotment of NCDs worth 1 bln rupees