Edition:
United States

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd (MMFS.NS)

MMFS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

422.65INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.65 (-0.86%)
Prev Close
Rs426.30
Open
Rs429.30
Day's High
Rs429.30
Day's Low
Rs418.25
Volume
135,988
Avg. Vol
2,104,017
52-wk High
Rs455.55
52-wk Low
Rs244.00

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Dhananjay Mungale

64 2016 Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Ramesh Iyer

59 2016 Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

V. Ravi

2016 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Arnavaz Pardiwala

Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

V. Parthasarathy

2014 Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
» More People

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd News

» More MMFS.NS News