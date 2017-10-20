Edition:
MMI Holdings Ltd (MMIJ.J)

MMIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,937.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-13.00 (-0.67%)
Prev Close
1,950.00
Open
1,945.00
Day's High
1,966.00
Day's Low
1,931.00
Volume
12,141,129
Avg. Vol
3,561,230
52-wk High
2,669.00
52-wk Low
1,709.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Mfundiso Njeke

59 2011 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Nicolaas Kruger

48 Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Mary Vilakazi

38 2017 Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Louis von Zeuner

56 2016 Non-Executive Independent Deputy Chairman

Risto Ketola

2017 Group Chief Financial Officer
