Metropole Television SA (MMTP.PA)
MMTP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
20.51EUR
20 Oct 2017
20.51EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.05 (-0.27%)
€-0.05 (-0.27%)
Prev Close
€20.57
€20.57
Open
€20.68
€20.68
Day's High
€20.69
€20.69
Day's Low
€20.51
€20.51
Volume
147,879
147,879
Avg. Vol
107,430
107,430
52-wk High
€22.15
€22.15
52-wk Low
€15.16
€15.16
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Guillaume de Posch
|59
|2015
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Nicolas de Tavernost
|67
|2000
|Chairman of the Executive Board
|
Guy de Panafieu
|74
|2014
|Independent Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Thomas Valentin
|62
|2000
|Vice Chairman of the Executive Board with Responsibility for Programming and Content
|
Jerome Lefebure
|54
|2014
|Member of the Executive Board, in charge of Finance and Support Functions