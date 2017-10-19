Minda Industries Ltd (MNDA.NS)
MNDA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
838.90INR
19 Oct 2017
838.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.90 (+0.11%)
Rs0.90 (+0.11%)
Prev Close
Rs838.00
Rs838.00
Open
Rs842.00
Rs842.00
Day's High
Rs852.45
Rs852.45
Day's Low
Rs834.00
Rs834.00
Volume
11,893
11,893
Avg. Vol
105,874
105,874
52-wk High
Rs895.00
Rs895.00
52-wk Low
Rs262.10
Rs262.10
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Nirmal Minda
|2010
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
H. Dhamija
|Vice President - Group Accounts, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Anand Minda
|2011
|Non-Executive Director
|
Renu Challu
|2014
|Independent Woman Director
|
Alok Dutta
|2009
|Non-Executive Independent Director
- BRIEF-India's Minda Industries June-qtr profit rises
- BRIEF-Minda Industries seeks members' nod for approval of limits for loans up to 15 bln rupees
- BRIEF-Minda Industries March-qtr consol profit rises
- BRIEF-Tung Thih Electronic plans JV in India with Minda Industries
- BRIEF-Minda Industries signs JV deal with Tung Thih Electronic, Taiwan