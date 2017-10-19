Manappuram Finance Ltd (MNFL.NS)
MNFL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
102.95INR
19 Oct 2017
102.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.80 (-0.77%)
Rs-0.80 (-0.77%)
Prev Close
Rs103.75
Rs103.75
Open
Rs103.95
Rs103.95
Day's High
Rs103.95
Rs103.95
Day's Low
Rs102.50
Rs102.50
Volume
1,470,365
1,470,365
Avg. Vol
7,279,317
7,279,317
52-wk High
Rs112.50
Rs112.50
52-wk Low
Rs57.80
Rs57.80
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jagdish Capoor
|77
|2015
|Chairman of the Board, Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Vazhappully Nandakumar
|60
|2012
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Kapil Krishan
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Ramesh Periasamy
|2015
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
B. N. Raveendra Babu
|62
|2008
|Joint Managing Director, Executive Director
- BRIEF-Manappuram Finance approves issue of NCDs worth upto 2 bln rupees
- BRIEF-India's Manappuram Finance June-qtr consol profit down about 3 pct
- BRIEF-Manappuram Finance sets interim dividend at 0.50 rupees/shr
- BRIEF-India's Manappuram Finance March-qtr profit up 53 pct
- BRIEF-Manappuram Finance declares interim dividend of 0.50 rupees per share