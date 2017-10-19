Edition:
United States

Manappuram Finance Ltd (MNFL.NS)

MNFL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

102.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.80 (-0.77%)
Prev Close
Rs103.75
Open
Rs103.95
Day's High
Rs103.95
Day's Low
Rs102.50
Volume
1,470,365
Avg. Vol
7,279,317
52-wk High
Rs112.50
52-wk Low
Rs57.80

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jagdish Capoor

77 2015 Chairman of the Board, Non-Executive Independent Director

Vazhappully Nandakumar

60 2012 Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director

Kapil Krishan

2013 Chief Financial Officer

Ramesh Periasamy

2015 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

B. N. Raveendra Babu

62 2008 Joint Managing Director, Executive Director
Manappuram Finance Ltd News

