Mondi PLC (MNPJ.J)
MNPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
34,050.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
34,050.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
139.00 (+0.41%)
139.00 (+0.41%)
Prev Close
33,911.00
33,911.00
Open
34,181.00
34,181.00
Day's High
34,251.00
34,251.00
Day's Low
33,900.00
33,900.00
Volume
382,367
382,367
Avg. Vol
654,744
654,744
52-wk High
38,551.00
38,551.00
52-wk Low
25,900.00
25,900.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Tshamano Phaswana
|73
|2013
|Joint Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
David Williams
|71
|2009
|Joint Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Peter Oswald
|54
|2017
|Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Andrew King
|47
|2008
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Philip Laubscher
|61
|2001
|Company Secretary of Mondi Limited