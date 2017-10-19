Edition:
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFS.NS)

MOFS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,478.65INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-11.10 (-0.75%)
Prev Close
Rs1,489.75
Open
Rs1,495.00
Day's High
Rs1,498.95
Day's Low
Rs1,465.20
Volume
19,382
Avg. Vol
172,358
52-wk High
Rs1,519.40
52-wk Low
Rs437.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Motilal Oswal

2011 Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director

Shalibhadra Shah

2017 Chief Financial Officer

Raamdeo Agrawal

2009 Joint Managing Director, Executive Director

Navin Agarwal

44 2005 Non-Independent Non-Executive Director

Sharda Agarwal

2014 Additional Independent Woman Director
