Moil Ltd (MOIL.NS)
MOIL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
246.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs15.80 (+6.84%)
Prev Close
Rs231.15
Open
Rs233.50
Day's High
Rs250.75
Day's Low
Rs233.50
Volume
2,573,015
Avg. Vol
605,908
52-wk High
Rs250.75
52-wk Low
Rs131.30
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mukund Chaudhari
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Nitin Kajarekar
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Rakesh Tumane
|2017
|Director - Finance, Director
|
Neeraj Pandey
|35
|2008
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Tanmaya Pattnaik
|2015
|Director - Commercial, Director