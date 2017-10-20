Moneta Money Bank as (MONET.PR)
MONET.PR on Prague Stock Exchange
75.05CZK
20 Oct 2017
75.05CZK
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.35Kč (-0.46%)
-0.35Kč (-0.46%)
Prev Close
75.40Kč
75.40Kč
Open
75.40Kč
75.40Kč
Day's High
75.85Kč
75.85Kč
Day's Low
75.05Kč
75.05Kč
Volume
6,794,357
6,794,357
Avg. Vol
1,270,406
1,270,406
52-wk High
90.75Kč
90.75Kč
52-wk Low
74.60Kč
74.60Kč
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Maria Luisa Cicognani
|53
|2017
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Tomas Spurny
|52
|2015
|Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Miroslav Singer
|49
|2017
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Philip Holemans
|47
|2016
|Vice Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Financial Officer
|
Albert van Veen
|45
|2017
|Member of the Management Board, Chief Operating Officer