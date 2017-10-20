Edition:
Moneta Money Bank as (MONET.PR)

MONET.PR on Prague Stock Exchange

75.05CZK
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.35Kč (-0.46%)
Prev Close
75.40Kč
Open
75.40Kč
Day's High
75.85Kč
Day's Low
75.05Kč
Volume
6,794,357
Avg. Vol
1,270,406
52-wk High
90.75Kč
52-wk Low
74.60Kč

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Maria Luisa Cicognani

53 2017 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Tomas Spurny

52 2015 Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer

Miroslav Singer

49 2017 Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Philip Holemans

47 2016 Vice Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Financial Officer

Albert van Veen

45 2017 Member of the Management Board, Chief Operating Officer
Moneta Money Bank as News

