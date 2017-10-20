Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (MONY.L)
MONY.L on London Stock Exchange
315.30GBp
20 Oct 2017
315.30GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.10 (-0.03%)
-0.10 (-0.03%)
Prev Close
315.40
315.40
Open
315.30
315.30
Day's High
317.10
317.10
Day's Low
312.90
312.90
Volume
1,436,406
1,436,406
Avg. Vol
1,768,767
1,768,767
52-wk High
364.70
364.70
52-wk Low
258.90
258.90
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Bruce Carnegie-Brown
|58
|2014
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Mark Lewis
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Matthew Price
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Darren Drabble
|2007
|Group General Counsel, Company Secretary
|
Andrew Fisher
|2014
|Independent Non-Executive Director
