Edition:
United States

Morphosys AG (MORG.DE)

MORG.DE on Xetra

73.75EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.18 (-0.24%)
Prev Close
€73.93
Open
€74.34
Day's High
€74.58
Day's Low
€73.59
Volume
117,680
Avg. Vol
173,268
52-wk High
€75.49
52-wk Low
€38.14

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Gerald Moeller

1999 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Simon Moroney

1998 Member of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer

Jens Holstein

2011 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board

Markus Enzelberger

2017 Interim Chief Scientific Officer

Anke Linnartz

2016 Vice President and Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
Morphosys AG News

