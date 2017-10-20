Morphosys AG (MORG.DE)
MORG.DE on Xetra
73.75EUR
20 Oct 2017
73.75EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.18 (-0.24%)
€-0.18 (-0.24%)
Prev Close
€73.93
€73.93
Open
€74.34
€74.34
Day's High
€74.58
€74.58
Day's Low
€73.59
€73.59
Volume
117,680
117,680
Avg. Vol
173,268
173,268
52-wk High
€75.49
€75.49
52-wk Low
€38.14
€38.14
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Gerald Moeller
|1999
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Simon Moroney
|1998
|Member of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Jens Holstein
|2011
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board
|
Markus Enzelberger
|2017
|Interim Chief Scientific Officer
|
Anke Linnartz
|2016
|Vice President and Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
- BRIEF-Galapagos & Morphosys announce Phase 1 results with joint investigational antibody program MOR106
- BRIEF-Aptevo Therapeutics and MorphoSys ends joint agreement to develop and commercialize MOR209/ES414
- BRIEF-Morphosys affirms guidance after Q2 results
- Morphosys sees revenue boost from Janssen psoriasis drug
- REFILE-UPDATE 3-Morphosys sees revenue boost from Janssen psoriasis drug