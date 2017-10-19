Edition:
United States

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MOSS.NS)

MOSS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

354.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.45 (-0.13%)
Prev Close
Rs355.40
Open
Rs357.00
Day's High
Rs357.00
Day's Low
Rs352.30
Volume
224,558
Avg. Vol
2,628,492
52-wk High
Rs361.40
52-wk Low
Rs185.57

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Vivek Sehgal

2012 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Gaya Gauba

2014 Chief Financial Officer, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Pankaj Mital

2011 Chief Operating Officer, Whole-time Director - Nominee of Samvardhana Motherson Finance Ltd. (SMFL)

Sanjay Mehta

Key Management Personnel

Noriyo Nakamura

2014 Director - Nominee of Sumitomo Wiring Systems Ltd., Japan
» More People

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd News

» More MOSS.NS News