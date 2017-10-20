Multiplus SA (MPLU3.SA)
MPLU3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
39.88BRL
20 Oct 2017
39.88BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -1.44 (-3.48%)
R$ -1.44 (-3.48%)
Prev Close
R$ 41.32
R$ 41.32
Open
R$ 41.30
R$ 41.30
Day's High
R$ 41.32
R$ 41.32
Day's Low
R$ 39.58
R$ 39.58
Volume
881,300
881,300
Avg. Vol
281,458
281,458
52-wk High
R$ 49.08
R$ 49.08
52-wk Low
R$ 30.31
R$ 30.31
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Antonio Luiz Rios da Silva
|2013
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Roberto Jose Maris de Medeiros
|58
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer, Commercial Director, Member of the Executive Board
|
Claudia Sender Ramirez
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Ronald Domingues
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Investor Relations Officer, Strategy and Business Development Director
|
Ricardo Birtel
|43
|Operations and IT Director