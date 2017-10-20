Edition:
Merck KGaA (MRCG.DE)

MRCG.DE on Xetra

93.93EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.57 (-0.60%)
Prev Close
€94.50
Open
€95.03
Day's High
€95.12
Day's Low
€93.60
Volume
506,410
Avg. Vol
520,790
52-wk High
€115.20
52-wk Low
€90.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Wolfgang Buechele

58 2014 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Stefan Oschmann

59 2016 Chairman of Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer

Michael Fletterich

59 2014 Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative

Marcus Kuhnert

2014 Member of the Executive Board, Chief Financial Officer

Udit Batra

46 2016 CEO Life Science, Member of the Executive Board
